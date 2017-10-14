More woe for Welbeck as injury-ravaged Arsenal forward hobbles off against Watford

The England international was forced off after an hour against the Hornets, with his unfortunate fitness issues continuing to hold him back

Danny Welbeck’s injury woes continue at Arsenal, with the England forward forced off against Watford.

The 26-year-old was brought back into the fold by Arsene Wenger for the game at Vicarage Road after suffering a groin problem in his last outing against Chelsea.

That injury ruled him out for a month and forced him to miss the concluding World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

He was to last just an hour upon his return to action before limping from the field with a muscle complaint to be replaced by Mesut Ozil.

That's all for today from @DannyWelbeck, who limps off to be replaced by @MesutOzil1088



Welcome back, Mesut#WFCvAFC 0-1 (60) pic.twitter.com/Z9hBZNFxm5 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 14, 2017

Welbeck has struggled with fitness issues throughout his time with the Gunners since joining from Manchester United in 2014.

He was forced to miss the 2015 FA Cup final after picking up an injury, with that problem eventually keeping him out for 10 months.

Another problem then kept him out of Euro 2016 with England, with another eight months spent on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen how serious his latest knock is, but Welbeck will be cursing his luck as he fails to add continuity and consistency to his game.