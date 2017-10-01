Moreno admits lack of concentration is costing Liverpool

Liverpool’s struggles at the back this season can be put down to “a lack of concentration”, according to Alberto Moreno.

The Spaniard is among those charged with the task of keeping opponents out, but the Reds have found containment difficult on a number of occasions in 2017-18.

Clean sheets have been in short supply, making the task of collecting points in the Premier League and Champions League all the more difficult.

Moreno claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side are aware of their frailties and believes only minor tweaking, rather than a tactical overhaul, is required in order to start righting the wrongs.

The 25-year-old full-back said: “I think Jurgen Klopp has always been faithful to his thoughts about the game and the way he wants to play.

“His fundamental idea is that as soon as we lose possession we must do everything we can to surround the ball and win it back as quickly as possible. It’s pretty much the ethos that he set out with at the beginning in Germany.

“His approach has always been to try and defend well, but when we attack to make sure we attack in numbers.

“These days a lot of football is based on attack-minded full-backs, but my instinct is first and foremost to defend.

“Obviously you want to help the team as much as you can by getting forward and creating chances and to do that requires a physical effort. That’s what we work on in training, to be able to last the 90 minutes, or however long it takes.

“But although it is important to last the whole game physically we have to do it mentally as well. You can put a lot of the goals we have been conceding down to a lack of concentration more than anything else.

“Just at particular moments, maybe from a quick throw or the second ball coming back at a corner, we have not managed to clear. That’s where we need to tighten up if we are aiming to keep clean sheets.”

Liverpool have secured just two shut outs so far this season – against Crystal Palace and Arsenal – but will go in search of a third against former manager Rafa Benitez and his Newcastle side at St James’ Park on Sunday.