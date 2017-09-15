Morgan defends decision to leave out Stokes

England captain Eoin Morgan insists the decision to leave Ben Stokes out of Saturday's Twenty20 versus West Indies is the right one.

England face the tourists in a one-off T20 at Stokes' home ground in Durham on Saturday, before a five-match one-day international series.

Those white-ball contests represent England's last cricket before they head Down Under to take on old foes Australia, with the first Test set to get under way on November 23 at the Gabba.

Although Morgan acknowledged it was a shame to deprive the watching public a chance to see local hero Stokes renew his rivalry with the likes of Carlos Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels, the skipper feels the correct call has been taken.

"I can see both sides of it, of course guys want to see him play," said Morgan.

"And if there wasn't an injury risk down the line or a huge Ashes tour coming up potentially he might be able to play.

"It's unfortunate it has to be a game at his home ground but we have to stay strong with the decisions and the plans we have so down the line we don't regret playing him in a one-off game."

Brathwaite famously smashed Stokes for four successive sixes to clinch World T20 glory for his country in the most sensational fashion last year, but the visiting captain says it is time to move on from that achievement.

"It's something I can't get away from... they even have us playing at his home ground," he said.

"Social media won't let me forget it, there's been a few videos going around of late. It wasn't just a boundary or a six, it was four in a row. It was on the stage it was, it was against England and in India.

"It isn't something that will be forgotten for a little while but I know it probably will never happen again so it's about me being as consistent as I can now.

"I just want to move on in my career. It was a fantastic achievement and I'm privileged I was the one to make it possible but your career goes on long after that."