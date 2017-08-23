Morocco’s Abdelhamid Sabiri joins Huddersfield Town

The Moroccan has teamed up with the Terriers from the second tier of the German league for an undisclosed fee

Huddesfield Town have confirmed the signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri on a three-year deal from Nuremberg.

The 20-year-old who scored five times in nine Bundesliga 2 games last campaign will stay at the John Smith's Stadium until 2020.

The forward enters the growing list of Africans in David Wagner’s attacking options which boast of DR Congo’s Elias Kachunga and Benin’s Steve Mounié.

“I’m very happy that we have been able to add Abdelhamid to our squad in this summer window; he is one of the most exciting talents from the German leagues,” Wagner told the club’s website.

“We needed another natural ‘number 10’ in our squad and he gives us a good option in all the attacking midfield areas.

“Abdelhamid made a big impression in Germany with his performances for Nürnberg in the second-half of last season. The number of goals he has scored from his position is very impressive, which comes from good football intelligence.

“When I have talked to him, I have been very impressed by how desperate he is to join our club and prove himself at Premier League level. This was a big factor in our negotiation.

“He is still learning the game and his space to develop is huge. If he works hard, like I expect him to do, he could be a high-quality player for this Club. We will give him all the support he needs to help him become the best player he can be.”