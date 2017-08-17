Morocco's Bennasser joins Caen on loan from Monaco

The Morocco international will play in the Patrice Garande’s team for the 2017-18 season

Youssef Aït Bennasser has joined French Ligue 1 side, Caen on a season-long loan deal from rivals, Monaco.

The midfielder who was on loan with Nancy last campaign will team up with the Stade Michel d'Ornano outfit for the new French Ligue 1 season without a purchase option.

Bennasser, 21, who still has a running contract with Monaco until 2021 joins the Caen as a reinforcement in their defence and midfield.

The Morocco international scored three times in the 23 Ligue 1 games last season and could make his debut appearance when the Patrice Garande’s men visit Lille for a league encounter on August 20.

“Considered a priority by Patrice Garande, the Stade Malherbe holds its reinforcement in defensive medium. Under contract with AS Monaco until 2021, Youssef Aït Bennasser (21) was loaned to the Norman club for one year without a purchase option,” the statement reads on the club’s website.

“The Moroccan international, who is expected to perform his first training session with his new teammates on Wednesday afternoon, is likely to experience his first baptism in the "Blue and Red" jersey on Sunday in Lille.”