Morocco U20 women land in Benin City for Nigeria showdown

The north Africans have touched down in the Edo state capital ahead of Saturday's crucial qualifier against Christopher Danjuma's ladies

Morocco U20 women landed in Benin City for the second round, the second leg of the U20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on Saturday.

The Moroccan delegation made up of 22 players and five officials arrived in Lagos on Wednesday morning and later connected to Benin City, venue of the match.

The north Africans led 1-0 after a goal from Sedki Nouhaila, but the Falconets came back to secure a draw thanks to Rasheedat Ajibade at Stade Boubker Amar.

The outcome saw Mustapha Mouslim's ladies become the first side ever to earn a home draw against the west African giants in the qualifying series.

And they will be hoping to stop the Falconets for their first appearance at France 2018.

Winner of this encounter on aggregate will face either Burundi or South Africa in the final round.