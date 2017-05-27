‘Moses will be in the next Olympics diving event’ – Twitter aims dig at Chelsea star

The Nigerian was sent off for simulation against Arsenal, and his action was lampooned online

Victor Moses became the fifth player to be dismissed in the English FA Cup final after simulating a foul in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at Wembley.

Having found his way into the Gunners’ penalty area, Moses went down under Oxlade-Chamberlain’s harmless challenge and referee Anthony Taylor showed him the exit door after a second caution.

Twitter taunted the Chelsea star, with some even suggesting that he should feature in the 2020 Olympics diving event.

