Moses: No plan to stop Alexis in FA Cup final

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses says he has no particular plan in mind for dealing with Alexis Sanchez in the FA Cup final.

Sanchez has been deployed to the left of the Arsenal attack since manager Arsene Wenger switched his side to a 3-4-3 system last month and the Chile international has thrived in the role.

The 28-year-old scored five goals in the Gunners' last four Premier League matches of the season to take his tally to 24 in the top flight in 2016-17.

Moses will likely be tasked with curtailing Sanchez's impact at Wembley on Saturday provided that the Arsenal man recovers from a suspected hamstring injury, but he has not given much thought to a specific way to stop him.

"I haven't got a plan to stop him," he said, as quoted by ESPN. "He's had a great season, he's done well for Arsenal, but whether he's injured or not we're just going to play football."

Arsenal recorded a commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea in September but that result proved to be something of a catalyst for the Blues' season, with Antonio Conte's side roaring to title success after switching to a back three for the remaining matches.

They beat Arsenal 3-1 in the reverse league game at Stamford Bridge and Moses wants his team-mates to ensure that they do not allow the Gunners to exact revenge.

"We still think about it [the 3-0 loss]," Moses said. "We felt very sad after that game but we played them at Stamford Bridge and won 3-1.

"They're going to want revenge, but we'll stick to our tactics and try and make sure we win.

"It's going to be a very hard game for us on Saturday. Arsenal are a good team with good players that can win them games. But we're just concentrating on ourselves at the moment, working hard in training, and hopefully we'll go and do the job.

"We don't feel any pressure. If he [Conte] says Arsenal are the favourites, I don't know, but we've got good players that can win us games."