Moses Simon rescues Gent from defeat with first goal of the season

The Super Eagles forward found the back of the net for the first time this season as the Buffalos settled for a draw against Yannis Anastasiou’s men

Moses Simon scored his first league goal of the season in Gent’s 1-1 draw against Kortrijk in a Belgian First Division A fixture on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, the Nigeria international broke the deadlock for Yves Vanderhaeghe’s men in the 60th minute courtesy of an assist from Samuel Gigot.

The strike counts as the 22-year-old’s first goal in 780 minutes in the Belgian league this season.

The lead was short-lived as Herve Kage’s equalizer for the hosts in the 74th minute ensured both sides shared the spoils at the Guldensporen Stadion.

Simon was in action for the entire duration of the game, compatriot Anderson Esiti was replaced in the 84th minute while Samuel Kalu was introduced for Yuya Kubo in the 64th minute.

Nigeria’s Abdul Ajagun was on parade for the full 90 minutes for Kortrijk that share the same points with the Buffalos on the Belgian topflight log.

Gent are placed 12th with 10 points from 11 games and will welcome AS Eupen to the Ghelamco Arena for the next league game on Tuesday.