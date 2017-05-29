Mosimane: I have to congratulate Sundowns players for their positive attitude

Mosimane has hailed his Masandawana players for their efforts over the course of the 2016/2017 campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns secured second spot on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings in their final league game of the 2016/2017 campaign.

Although, Sundowns failed to defend their title, Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane was in a positive mood as he hailed his troops for their efforts over the gruelling campaign.

"I have to congratulate the boys for their positive attitude,” Mosimane told the media.

“They put their bodies on the line. Secondly, it is to congratulate the Yellow Nation that always sings. They threw the vuvuzela away."

The 52-year-old has also stated that he believes that contending with a congested schedule was the Brazilians undoing this season. But despite the challenges, Mosimane maintains that it was successful season considering their success on the continent.

"The worst part was playing four games in six days, the time we played Chippa United and went to Cape Town City,” Mosimane said.

"The 2016/17 season was fantastic for us and I will tell you why. We won the grand slams - (Caf) Champions League and Super Cup. Okay, we lost to Wits in the MTN8 and the title. Congratulations to Wits," Mosimane added.

Furthermore, Mosimane stated that their campaign could not be compared to any other team in the PSL.

"You can't compare. We are playing on Friday (in the Champions League) and where are people? Resting. Last year where were they? Resting. People were playing golf and taking selfies on the beach," Mosimane concluded.