Mosimane: Did we steal Vita Club's trophy?

While Mosimane acknowledges that Wednesday's clash is a grudge match, he believes that Masandawana can defeat the Congolese giants

Mamelodi Sundowns lock horns with DR Congo side AS Vita Club on Wednesday evening.

The match is a must-win encounter for the Tshwane giants, who drew their Caf Champions League opener against Saint George at home. Ahead of the clash, Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane acknowledged that the encounter will be a grudge match considering Sundowns re-entered the competition after Vita Club were disqualified during last season’s triumph.

“It is all about having the best tactics,” Mosimane told SunSport.

“They actually went as far as making the ridiculous claim that we stole their trophy! They believe they would have won the trophy had they not been replaced by us after getting suspended by Africa’s football controlling body.

“It was not our fault they used an ineligible player,” Mosimane added.

Going into the clash, Mosimane understands the challenges which lie ahead for Sundowns, but the coach remains adamant that their previous experience on the continent will hold them in good stead.

“Look, we know the Champions League, we know how to win it – and how it feels to win it,” Mosimane said.

However, the 52-year-old admits that fatigue could play a role against the Black Dolphins.

“The important thing for my players to do is buy into my philosophy and follow instructions, which they normally do,” Mosimane said.

“Fatigue could be our biggest challenge, as you have seen with the drop in form of Khama Billiat, Percy Tau, Denis Onyango, Anthony Laffor and Hlompho Kekana. But we will fight for our crown,” Mosimane concluded.