Mosimane: Sundowns will open the cheque book in the winter

Mosimane has stated that victory on Saturday is crucial if Masandawana are to secure their place in next year's Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face off with relegation threatened Highlands Park in their final match of the 2016/2017 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Despite losing out on the league title following a string of disappointing results, there is still everything to play for with Masandawana yet to secure their Caf Champions League berth.

The match is a must-win encounter for the Tshwane giants and with Cape Town City hot on their heels, Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane is under no illusions by what is at stake on Saturday.

"The game on Saturday is very important and we have to play in the Champions League for the fourth year in a row,” Mosimane told The Sowetan.

"That's why we want to win on Saturday.

"It's important for the team to play in the Champions League because you get wiser and get recognition on the continent," Mosimane added.

The 52-year-old has also stated that he will look to bring in a few new faces during the transfer window in order to freshen up his squad, and Mosimane believes that the prospect of Champions League football can be used as the ideal bargaining chip to lure new players to the club.

"As you go on like this for a third year without rest, you are going to have injuries, players lose form and get tired,” Mosimane said.

"So we have to freshen up the team and try to get a few (new) players who are hungry.

"These are players who will see the opportunity to play in the Champions League, Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup. That's the carrot we dangle to recruit players," he stated.

Following the Brazilians impressive victory in the DRC, Mosimane is determined to continue their dominance on the continent.

"We thought we would win (the league) again this year but Wits did well and credit to them. But we have to continue our international programme and make the country proud," Mosimane concluded.