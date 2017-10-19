Who wore it best? A brief history of footballers in bandages
Gary Cahill became the talk of Twitter on Wednesday evening after sporting one of the strangest bandage-ensembles ever seen on a football pitch.
28 years after Terry Butcher famously left the field of play with his white kit almost entirely dyed red with blood from head wound, another England centre-back joined the long a list of bandaged footballers to battle on despite a significant head injury.
After taking a blow to the chin, Cahill left the field for medical treatment before returning with strapping that stretched from the top of his head all the way around his face to the bottom to his chin.
Here are just a few exceptional examples of bandaged-up footballers playing on without a care in the world for their own welfare.
Paul Ince
The Guvernor's finest hour in an England shirt.
Battered, bruised and very bloodied, Ince fought back from a nasty head clash to lead England to a crucial goalless draw in Italy, securing qualification to World Cup 1998 in the process.
“I remember coming off and the doctor said it would take half an hour to put the stitches in,” said Ince, who was also captain that night.
“I wasn’t thinking at all about the cut, I was just thinking about getting back on the pitch. I didn’t want to leave us down to 10 men."
Inspiring stuff.
Marouane Fellaini
A more modern day take on the classic look.
Despite Fellaini's dense lock of curls, the Belgian midfielder sustained a cut on his forehead in an aerial clash with Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos, during Manchester United's Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid earlier this season.
Manchester United medics were forced to improvise with a reinforced bandage to stem the flow of blood and keep the Belgian's afro in check.
The result was John McEnroe-esque masterpiece.
Giorgio Chiellini
A player very much cut from the same warrior-defender mould as our own Terry Butcher.
Giorgio Chiellini required eight stitches after colliding with Olympiacios' Bjorn Engels earlier this season, but played on to ensure Juventus got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start.
“I’ve got three points on the field and eight stitches in my head," said Chiellini in an Instagram post after the match.
"All that counted tonight was the win. Let’s carry on like this."
Vedran Corluka
Former Tottenham defender Vedran Corluka required medical attention on four separate occasions after sustaining a nasty head gash in Croatia's Euro 2016 opener against Turkey.
A Luka Modric volley handed the Croatians victory against Turkey but it was Corluka's bizarre headwear which will live longest in the memory.
After initially having his head wrapped in conventional bandaging, the right-back was forced to improved when the cut re-opened in a clash later on in the game.
Corluka returned to the pitch sporting a blue and red swimming hat to keep the dressing in place.