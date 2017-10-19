Who wore it best? A brief history of footballers in bandages

Who wore it best? - Getty Images/AFP/AP

Gary Cahill became the talk of Twitter on Wednesday evening after sporting one of the strangest bandage-ensembles ever seen on a football pitch.

28 years after Terry Butcher famously left the field of play with his white kit almost entirely dyed red with blood from head wound, another England centre-back joined the long a list of bandaged footballers to battle on despite a significant head injury.

After taking a blow to the chin, Cahill left the field for medical treatment before returning with strapping that stretched from the top of his head all the way around his face to the bottom to his chin.

A bandaged-up Gary Cahill battles on at Stamford Bridge Credit: Getty Images More

Here are just a few exceptional examples of bandaged-up footballers playing on without a care in the world for their own welfare.