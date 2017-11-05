My most important Chelsea goal - Morata

Alvaro Morata's seventh Premier League goal of the season secured a vital 1-0 win over a disjointed Manchester United.

Chelsea match-winner Alvaro Morata described his goal against Manchester United in Sunday's 1-0 win as his most important since he joined the club.

The Spanish striker, who reportedly came close to a move to Jose Mourinho's side before his eventual switch to the Blues, had gone six matches without a goal but delivered the game's decisive moment in the 55th minute.

The win moves Antonio Conte's side to within a point of United, who now find themselves eight adrift of Manchester City after the leaders prevailed 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier in the day.

Asked if it was his most important goal for Chelsea, Morata told Sky Sports: "For sure.

"It is important that we won. We had a very good chance today to come back to winning ways.

"We are happy now with the international break we can go with three points."

