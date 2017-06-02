Motaung: Kaizer Chiefs have no reason to fire Steve Komphela

The Chiefs chairman has once again come to the defence of Komphela, who is yet to win a major trophy since taking charge of the team in 2015

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung says they are fully focused on what lies ahead with coach Steve Komphela.

“We have no reason to fire Komphela. There’s no reason not to have him next season,” Motaung said according to PowerFM.

“We have to look at the way forward. We can’t be held back by what happened in the past and keep focusing on that," he continued.

“Do we have any reason not to have Komphela next season? Two seasons without a trophy is now water under the bridge,” Motaung said.

“We can’t focus on the past. We need to look at how we can navigate the way forward. Life is all about challenges.

“When you are confronted with a challenge, you deal with the challenge. You don’t look at what happened before," he stressed.

“It is safe to say that Komphela will be on the bench next season. Do we have any reason not to have him,” Motaung concluded.