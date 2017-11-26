Motherwell 0 Celtic 2: James Forrest and Moussa Dembele seal 101st trophy in club's history

The chronicles of Scottish football are now inscribed in green ink, with no likely demand for another hue in the foreseeable future. Celtic’s total command of the game north of the border was restated with an ultimately comfortable win over Motherwell in the Betfred Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park, despite a first half in which the Fir Park side acquitted themselves creditably to usher their ambitions intact into the dressing room at the interval.

Only four minutes after the restart, however, that comfort was eroded when Celtic increased their tempo and James Forrest found the far corner of the net with a delightfully curled effort. Even then, Motherwell were not cowed and it needed a spectacular reflex save from Craig Gordon to block a bullet header from the tireless Louis Moult.

The decisive moment arrived just before the hour mark and it left Motherwell with a sour taste, although Cedric Kipre’s error in positioning and his reaction to his mistake combined to influence Craig Thomson’s decision to award Celtic a penalty kick. Kipre’s lapse in attention allowed Scott Sinclair to get goalside of him and when the defender stuck out an arm, the Celtic winger went down.

Thomson allowed play to continue momentarily but, seeing no advantage for Celtic, pointed to the spot, then showed Kipre the red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, to the Frenchman’s manifest disbelief, which could only have been aggravated by Moussa Dembele’s subsequent conversion from the spot. First sight of the incident had suggested that there was little untoward in Kipre’s challenge and TV replays from closer vantage points indicated little more than a vestigial touch.

Brendan Rogers enjoys the moment Credit: Getty Images More