Motherwell vs Rangers: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

After the disappointment of their Europa League elimination at the first hurdle, Rangers are looking to restore some credibility when they start their Scottish Premiership campaign on Sunday.

Pedro Caixinha's side have had a month to shake off the defeat to Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn and after some positive pre-season friendlies, begin league duties with a visit to Motherwell.

A lot of changes have been made to the Ibrox side over the close season and their eyes are on the title after fnishing third last season, 39 points behind Celtic.

Game Motherwell vs Rangers Date Sunday, August 6 Time 13:30 BST

RANGERS TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and by stream via the Sky Sports app .

Fans outside of the UK and Ireland will also be able to watch the game live on Rangers TV, their broadcasting service.

RANGERS VS MOTHERWELL TEAM NEWS

Both teams approach the game fresh and in decent form. Motherwell won all four of their League Cup games, while Rangers were unbeaten in friendlies after their Europa League loss.

The main concern for their coaches will be how well they are prepared to start the top-flight campaign. Caixinha has made big additions in the shape of Graham Dorrans, Bruno Alves and Carlos Pena among the many additions to his squad.

Motherwell, on the other hand, are looking to improve on their ninth-place finish last season with a younger squad, so Sunday's league opener will pose a big test

RANGERS VS MOTHERWELL BETTING ODDS

Rangers are 4/6 favourites to secure a win against the Steelmen according to Dabblebet, while a draw comes in at 11/4. A win for the hosts is 17/4.

Rangers 4/6 1/4 to beat Motherwell in league opener

GAME PREVIEW

