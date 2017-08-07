Motivated by Gatlin, Bowie knew she'd win 100m final

After crossing the finish line first in the 100m final, Tori Bowie said she always knew she would succeed at the IAAF World Championships.

Inspired by her countryman's exploits at the IAAF World Championships, 100 metres women's winner Tori Bowie said she always knew she would claim gold.

Justin Gatlin upstaged Usain Bolt in the men's 100m final as the Jamaican icon farewelled athletics with a bronze medal.

Bowie took motivation from Gatlin's display, beating Marie-Josee Ta Lou by one hundredth of a second in London on Sunday.

After finishing second to Elaine Thompson at the Olympic Games last year, Bowie produced a final lunge to cross the finish line first with a time of 10.85 seconds.

"I dreamed of this happening when I focused on the 100m," Bowie said. "I would never have chosen this event otherwise.

"I don't want to sound cocky but I knew I could do it at some point. Thanks to blind faith and believing myself, I have got the results."

Asked about Gatlin's victory on Saturday, Bowie said: "It definitely left me motivated. Anything was possible today. I came in with a positive mind set and rolled with it," she added.

"This is my third championships after Beijing [2015] and Rio [2016] – I am extremely thankful for everyone but winning tonight shows the end of all the hard work."