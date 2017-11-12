MotoGP: Marc Marquez the youngest four-time champion after winning title in dramatic Valencia Grand Prix finish

Marc Marquez became the youngster ever four-time MotoGP champion on Sunday after finishing third in a dramatic Valencia Grand Prix that nearly saw the Spaniard crash out of the race, only for his nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso to see his championship hopes go up in smoke a lap later.

Reigning champion Marquez only needed to finish 11th to guarantee a sixth world championship, following his victories in 125 and Moto2, while Dovizioso knew he needed to claim a seventh win of the season and hope for a stroke of luck in terms of Marquez’s result.

Those hopes were immediately dented from qualifying, with Marquez on pole and Dovizioso down in ninth, but by the end of the first lap the Italian had worked his way up to sixth and was soon enough past the Suzuki of Andrea Iannone for fifth. However, he was being held up by his own Ducati teammate, Jorge Lorenzo, and even though Marquez allowed the Tech3 Yamaha of Johan Zarco to pass for the lead, he was still well in control of his own fate.

For once, Marquez looked as though he was taking the smart approach, but that all changed seven laps from home. Marquez re-passed Zarco for the lead at the final turn, only to run deep into the first corner and lose the front-end. With his championship hopes rapidly disappearing, Marquez managed to perform his now-trademark recovery, using his knee to lift his Honda back up mid-slide and save himself from a race-ending crash.

