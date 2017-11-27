A mountain has been made out of a molehill – Root dismisses Bairstow allegations after England loss

Joe Root said "a mountain has been made out of a molehill" as the England captain brushed off headbutting allegations involving team-mate Jonny Bairstow following Monday's crushing first-Test defeat to Australia.

England's bid to retain the Ashes suffered a blow in Brisbane, comprehensively beaten by 10 wickets at the Gabba, where David Warner and Cameron Bancroft chased down the 170-run target with ease.

However, all the attention centred on Bairstow after allegations emerged of an incident with Bancroft earlier in the Ashes tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement on Sunday, insisting it would investigate allegations that Bairstow headbutted the Australia batsman at a bar while the tourists were in Perth to face a Western Australia XI.

Root, however, dismissed the claims after watching his side crumble in the first of five Tests in Australia.

"The story over Jonny, a mountain has been made out of a molehill," Root told Channel 9.

"We just have to move on and concentrate on our cricket as a squad. We prepared really well in the warm-up games and played three days of excellent cricket. It's about making sure it's five days in Adelaide."

Root was left to rue missed opportunities in Brisbane, where opposing captain Steve Smith's century wrestled momentum away from England.

England, thanks to James Vince and Mark Stoneman, made an impressive 302 in the first innings but their bowlers were unable to make Australia pay, having had the hosts reeling at 76-4.

Smith went on to record his 21st Test ton as England faded with the bat and ball, much to the frustration of Root.

"For three days we were excellent. Bar Steve's knock, we were right in it and probably ahead in the game," said Root, who scored a half-century in the second innings. "Fair play to him. He played exceptionally well on that surface and took the game away from us."