Mourad Boudjellal informs Wales - 'If Warren Gatland wants to pay the clause to release [Rhys Webb], no problem'
Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal has told Wales head coach Warren Gatland that there will be "no problem" if Wales want to pay to release Rhys Webb from his contract with Toulon.
Webb's agent Derwyn Jones suggested on Monday that the Wales scrum-half had only signed a letter of commitment and not a contract with the French giants.
Boudjellal's comments to L'Equipe on Tuesday however suggested otherwise, with Webb's three-year deal at present set to exclude from Wales selection once he makes the move to France following Monday's announcement of the new criteria for selection.
"I have a contract with Webb," Boudjellal told L'Equipe. "If Warren Gatland wants to pay the clause to release him, no problem.
"But if Gatland pays, it will require a certified cheque. I've heard from neither Webb nor his agent today but it does not change anything for us. I am very quiet."
Webb currently has 26 caps and would fall well short of the new 60-cap threshold introduced this week by the WRU for players plying their trade outside of Wales.
The likes of Jamie Roberts, Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau remain unaffected due to all being based overseas before the new rules came into effect.
The new senior international selection policy (SPSP) replaces 'Gatland's Law', where the Wales boss was allowed to select four wildcard players based overseas per season, a scheme that was set to be reduced to two players from 2019/2020.
Webb informed WalesOnline that he was unaware that the system was about to change when he signed his agreement to join Toulon earlier this season.
"It's a real blow," he said. "I am very disappointed at the news because I love playing for Wales. It means a huge amount to me.
"I didn't know the full implications when I agreed to join Toulon because the change in the selection policy came out after I signed.
"I have given 10 years' service to the Ospreys and Welsh rugby and have picked up injuries along the way," he said. "I would have hoped that would have been taken into consideration.
"I still very much want to play for Wales this season and hope I can gain selection for the autumn international squad."
The scrum-half made his Wales debut in 2012 but a serious foot injury in Wales' final warm-up match against Italy forced him to miss the 2015 Rugby World Cup and most of the 2016 Six Nations.