Mourad Boudjellal informs Wales - 'If Warren Gatland wants to pay the clause to release [Rhys Webb], no problem'

Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal has told Wales head coach Warren Gatland that there will be "no problem" if Wales want to pay to release Rhys Webb from his contract with Toulon.

Webb's agent Derwyn Jones suggested on Monday that the Wales scrum-half had only signed a letter of commitment and not a contract with the French giants.

Boudjellal's comments to L'Equipe on Tuesday however suggested otherwise, with Webb's three-year deal at present set to exclude from Wales selection once he makes the move to France following Monday's announcement of the new criteria for selection.

"I have a contract with Webb," Boudjellal told L'Equipe. "If Warren Gatland wants to pay the clause to release him, no problem.

"But if Gatland pays, it will require a certified cheque. I've heard from neither Webb nor his agent today but it does not change anything for us. I am very quiet."

Boudjellal would accept a fee to release Webb from his three-year contract