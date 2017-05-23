Mourinho's incredible win record in finals as Man Utd take aim at the Europa League

Jose Mourinho goes into the Europa League final with a remarkable record when it comes to winning on the big occasion.

The Portuguese has won 11 of his 13 finals so far and, after failing in the Premier League, Manchester United fans will be hoping history repeats itself yet again against Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Starting at FC Porto, Mourinho’s first final was coincidentally in the Europa League, then called the UEFA Cup, against Celtic in the first game to use the ‘Silver Goal’ rule.

PORTO 3 CELTIC 2 (21/05/2003)

With the score tied at 2-2, the game was settled in extra-time following Derlei’s second goal of the match. The Silver Goal rule was no longer in effect when Derlei scored with five minutes of extra-time remaining to settle a classic final, which also saw both sides have a player sent off.

PORTO 1 LEIRIA 0 (15/06/2003)

Thanks to a second-half strike from Derlei, Porto completed the treble after already winning the Primeira Liga and UEFA Cup. Mourinho had enjoyed a magnificent first full season and was reaping the rewards for his unusual take to pre-season training when he published a full plan of what he intended to do. Results were positive and his new style of ‘high pressure’ football began to take Portugal by storm.

PORTO 1 BENFICA 2 (AET) (16/05/2004)

Three wasn’t the magic number for Mourinho as, despite a third successive final goal for Derlei, extra-time proved too much of a task for Porto. The fierce rivalry between the two clubs paved the way for a breathless final, with underdogs Benfica preventing Mourinho from completing a second successive clean sweep of Portuguese silverware.

PORTO 3 MONACO 0 (26/05/2004)

Mourinho’s first Champions League final with Porto precipitated his eventual move to Chelsea. In a game between two of the underdogs in the tournament, Porto overcame a slow start to the match and after going in front through Carlos Alberto's 39th minute goal, Mourinho’s side didn’t look back. Deco and substitute Dmitri Alenichev scored inside the final 20 minutes to seal Porto's triumph.

CHELSEA 3 LIVERPOOL 2 (27/02/2005)

The start of the ‘Special One’s’ English legacy saw his Chelsea side overcome Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool in a pulsating League Cup final. Mourinho was sent to the stands for taunting Liverpool supporters after a Steven Gerrard own goal levelled things. Chelsea scored twice in extra-time through Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman to hand Mourinho his first trophy in England.

