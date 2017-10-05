Mourinho: I'm a better coach now, I can control my emotions

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that he is more in control of his emotions than ever, leading to him being a better manager as a result.

The Portuguese trainer has been no stranger to controversy in the past, often being accused of playing mind games in press conferences to get a psychological edge over opponents.

Similarly, Mourinho has been sent to the stands more than a few times for verbal disagreements with officials, while disciplinary fines are also a mainstay on the coach's rap sheet.

Now, however, Man Utd, who were originally said to be apprehensive about hiring Mourinho due to his behaviour, will be buoyed by his assertion that he can now keep a lid on his passionate personality.

“I'm a better coach today than I was before because I can control my emotions,” Mourinho told Portuguese outlet Record .

“These days I face difficulties with more maturity – it means I keep my feet on the ground.”

