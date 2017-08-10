Mourinho backed by Crespo to make more history at Man Utd in Premier League title bid

Jose Mourinho’s man-management skills will allow him to make history at Manchester United and land the Premier League title, says Hernan Crespo.

The Portuguese manager is about to enter his second season at the Old Trafford helm.

He helped the Red Devils to three trophies in his debut campaign and has already seen them take in a UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid this year – which they lost 2-1.

Full focus has now been shifted to domestic matters and Crespo, who worked with Mourinho at Chelsea and Inter during his playing days, believes good times lie ahead for United under one of the best bosses in the business.

The former Argentina international told The Mirror: “I think Manchester United will win the Premier League because Mourinho has never failed in a second season.

“Jose is one of the best in the world. He’s made history everywhere with Porto, Inter and now he can do it with Manchester United.

“It’s difficult to explain, but when you play with Mourinho, you feel like the best striker in the world. There are two different people with Mourinho.

"The one in front of the camera and another Mourinho in the dressing room. I prefer the Mourinho in the dressing room, he’s friendlier.

"I really like his method of training, his motivation and his passion.”

Crespo won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2005-06, having spent Mourinho’s first season at Stamford Bridge on loan at AC Milan.

He has fond memories of his time in England and would relish the opportunity to return to British shores in a coaching capacity at some stage in the future.

The 42-year-old, who is currently vice-president at Italian side Parma, added: "Wow, I hope so. Yes because I like this kind of situation that there is for managers in England because it’s not only about the players or not only about the pitch.

"It involves the 360 degrees in the club. And I like so much this kind of situation, I don’t try to do this in Italy because they would never do it."

Crespo did take in a short spell as a manager of Modena in 2015-16.

He has been retired since 2012, with a prolific career in front of goal seeing him net 271 times at club level and on 35 occasions in 64 appearances for his country.