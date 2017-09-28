Mourinho claims Liverpool are 'luckier' than Man Utd

The Red Devils boss believes Premier League scheduling is doing his side few favours, while their arch-rivals are benefiting from extra rest time

Jose Mourinho claims Liverpool are “luckier” than his Manchester United side when it comes to the Premier League fixture list.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a positive opening to the 2017-18 campaign, with nine games negotiated in all competitions without defeat.

Their efforts in the Premier League have delivered 16 points – five more than Liverpool – while they have also progressed in the Carabao Cup and collected two wins in the Champions League.

United will, however, be back in action on Saturday following a midweek trip to Moscow and Mourinho admits that top-flight scheduling is doing his side few favours.

The Portuguese told reporters following a 4-1 victory over CSKA: “We have a game on Saturday.

“Liverpool are luckier than us, they play Tuesday and Sunday, we have to play on Wednesday and on Saturday at 3pm. So I think it’s normal, a little bit of relaxation.”

While conceding that his side took their foot off the gas a little in Russia, Mourinho was pleased to see no repeat of the “PlayStation football” he accused his side of playing when in control of a previous Champions League clash with Basel.

He added: “I didn’t see that as much, just a little bit of relaxation, a reaction by the home team with the normal pride to try to score, to try to have a different result and we just relaxed a little bit.

“We had a couple of good chances but I think it’s normal.

“I think we made it look easy. We started so strongly, I think we surprised them with our attitude and we were really strong. We killed the game.

“They didn’t look as good as they are, but I think because of us.”

United will welcome Crystal Palace on Old Trafford this weekend looking to stretch their unbeaten run and cement a standing among the early Premier League pacesetters – with only goal difference keeping them off top spot at present.