Mourinho: I should cry every week about Pogba

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims he should complain publicly about injuries more often to earn sympathy in what appears to be another jibe aimed at Chelsea's Antonio Conte.

Mourinho criticised the Italian last month after United's Champions League win over Benfica, referring to manager's who "cry" repeatedly about selection problems.

Tension between the two men has continued to simmer ahead of a crunch clash between the teams at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United will travel to face the Premier League titleholders without sidelined central midfielders Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini, among others.

And the Portuguese appears keen to try and engage Conte in the 'mind games' made famous by United predecessor Alex Ferguson.

Claiming United have not received the credit they deserve for coping with a mounting injury list, he said: "It's my fault because I should cry every week about our injuries and remind everybody, day after day or press conference after press conference.

