Mourinho curses Man Utd's 'bad' break as momentum stalls

Jose Mourinho admits the latest international break has come at a “bad” time for his in-form Manchester United side.

The Red Devils have been able to maintain their fine form since the last domestic interval, with an unbeaten run stretched to 10 games.

United have emerged victorious in nine of those fixtures, with Stoke City the only side to have contained them.

A 2-2 draw at the best365 Stadium came on the back of the last break, with rhythm disrupted as players head to all corners of the globe with their respective countries.

Mourinho is now readying himself for another anxious wait before getting his stars returned to him, with club sides left sweating on fitness issues as well as a stalling of momentum.

“I don’t welcome the break, it’s bad,” said the United boss.

“We had the first break and two days after the players came back we had to play another game.

“It’s not a good situation for us but moaning doesn’t help. We have to wait for them and hope there are not many problems.”

United head into the break with confidence continuing to build around Old Trafford.

A 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their latest outing has ensured that they remain locked on 19 points with arch-rivals City at the top of the Premier League table.

They have also made positive progress in Champions League and Carabao Cup competition.

Mourinho will be determined to ensure that they return to action looking to build on those solid foundations.

There will be more preparation time for club sides following this break, with United set to have a full week in which to ready themselves for a crunch clash with old adversaries Liverpool at Anfield on October 14.