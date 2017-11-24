Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links

Marouane Fellaini has been linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Jose Mourinho worried he could leave Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho has admitted he is concerned Marouane Fellaini could leave Manchester United as he has yet to agree a new contract.

Fellaini's deal expires at the end of this season and he reportedly rejected the offer of an extension this week, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs rumoured to be interested in securing his services.

The Belgium international has become an important figure under Mourinho, who is hoping for a positive resolution.

Having acknowledged his worry at the situation, the manager said: "It is a discussion between the player and the board. I'm not involved in contracts, in deals.

"I respect both; I respect the player because he has the right, has the right to decide his future, and I respect the board because the decisions and the discussions are under control.

"I just wait, wishing they will have an understanding, but it's out of my control."

United face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as they look to dent the eight-point lead Manchester City hold at the Premier League summit.