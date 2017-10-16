Mourinho grinds out another point for Man Utd as Liverpool left frustrated

Manchester United may have gone into the weekend joint top of the Premier League, but there can be no arguments that manager Jose Mourinho did not respect Liverpool immensely before the two great rivals clashed on Saturday.

The Portuguese, who is known for his pragmatic style of football, asked his side to play aa no-thrills brand of the game in order to secure a scoreless draw at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men might be vulnerable at the back when put under pressure, but United offered little suggestion that they might be able to make a breakthrough as the hosts were allowed to dominate the match.

Indeed, over the course of the game, the visitors managed just a single shot on target. In addition to those, they had a couple of speculative efforts from outside the box that were lacking in accuracy.

The hosts, meanwhile, offered much more danger to David de Gea in the Man Utd net. The Spaniard has been a man on form this season and proved it again when he brilliantly kept out Joel Matip, though too often the finishing of Liverpool was weak or off target. From 13 efforts, they worked the keeper just five times.

