Mourinho: I had nothing to do with Danny Rose outburst

The Portuguese did not engage with the notion that he was after the Spurs defender, whose controversial interview prompted an apology

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on speculation linking the Red Devils to Tottenham defender Danny Rose, stressing that he had nothing to do with the full-back's recent comments criticising Spurs' transfer dealings.

Rose was forced to apologise on Friday for the opinions he aired in an interview with the Sun that were critical of Spurs' transfer dealings and his own contract situation at the north London club.

The controversial remarks, which included Yorkshire native Rose expressing a desire to play "up north" again, have fuelled rumours that the 27-year-old is agitating for a move to Man United, but Mourinho has distanced himself from the furore.

"I should not comment because (Spurs boss) Mauricio [Pochettino] would not be happy if I comment, Mr Levy would not be happy if I comment and because I had nothing to do with that interview," the 54-year-old told ESPN.

"I just read it the way you did, I just read, but Danny Rose is a Spurs player and it is not my problem at all."

Tottenham boss Pochettino admitted that he was frustrated by Rose's critical remarks, but dismissed the idea that the England international is set to leave the club. The Argentine stressed that Rose signed a five-year deal last summer and urged him to focus on getting "back into shape".

Rose did not play in Spurs' opening day win over Newcastle United on Sunday as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury that ruled him out for the majority of last season.