Mourinho would be happy with draw against wounded Benfica

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United would be happy with a point from Wednesday's Champions League trip to Benfica.

United were criticised for their approach to a Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday, in which they were accused of playing deliberately for the 0-0 draw.

Mourinho's side head into the meeting at Estadio da Luz with two wins from two group games against Basel and CSKA Moscow, and another victory would put them in a commanding position to reach the last 16.

However, the 54-year-old feels Benfica are the strongest side they will face – despite the Portuguese side losing their opening two matches – and insists a draw would not be a bad result in their bid to progress.

"Our sole objective is to qualify. Within that context, one point away against the strongest of the three teams in the group is a positive result," Mourinho told a news conference in Lisbon.

"But the match can also be analysed outside that context and analysed just as a match, a match we want to try to win.

"Benfica could win 12 points and finish with the same possibilities as everyone else. What I was trying to show yesterday was Benfica are much better than CSKA Moscow and Basel. I think the players were convinced in the meeting we had in the morning that results aren't the real indicator of the value of a team."

Mourinho paid special tribute to Benfica captain Luisao, who remains a pivotal figure for the club at the age of 36.

"I think he has a unique career, almost unique, especially for a foreign player, who came and stayed for long in Portuguese football," Mourinho said of the centre-back.

"Honestly, I have always admired Luisao. I like the winning mentality that he always presents, and always for his loyalty and passion that he shows towards Benfica and sure enough to Portugal.