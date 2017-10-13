Mourinho helping Man Utd to emerge from 'dark tunnel', says Park

Jose Mourinho has Manchester United emerging from a post-Sir Alex Ferguson “dark tunnel”, says Park Ji-sung.

Having seen an iconic coach slip into retirement back in 2013, the Red Devils have endured a humbling period of rebuilding.

David Moyes and Louis van Gaal failed to achieve the required results, with United eventually deciding to turn to Mourinho in 2016.

He led United to three trophies during his debut campaign and now has them forcing their way back into Premier League title contention, with Park of the opinion that a reincarnation is almost complete.

The former Red Devils midfielder told CNN Sport : "We're almost through that dark tunnel.

"After Sir Alex Ferguson it's been a difficult time for Man United, but actually many people know that after Sir Alex Ferguson it would be difficult for Man United.

“Now you can see this season the performance is great. Hopefully it will be the same as under Sir Alex Ferguson."

