Mourinho leads Man Utd on tour of Friends Arena

Jose Mourinho led his players on a tour of the Friends Arena as Manchester United prepare for the Europa League final against Ajax.

Manchester United have taken a first look at the Friends Arena in Stockholm ahead of their Europa League final clash with Ajax on Wednesday.

The Red Devils trained at their Carrington base before flying out to Sweden for the showpiece against the Eredivisie giants.

United were originally scheduled to host a pre-match media conference upon arrival but that was cancelled after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured another 59 at Manchester Arena following a concert by the American pop star Ariana Grande on Monday.

United's players did, however, partake in a walk around the stadium, led out by manager Jose Mourinho and followed by the rest of the squad, who took in their surroundings in the centre circle.

Marouane Fellaini wandered off towards one of the goals for a closer look, before the rest of the team headed back inside.