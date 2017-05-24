Mourinho makes history at Man Utd after Europa League final win over Ajax

The Portuguese has become the first manager ever to win both the Champions League and the Europa League more than once in his managerial career

Jose Mourinho has made history by becoming the first manager to win both the Champions League and the Europa League more than once.

Pogba leads Man Utd to emotional Europa League triumph

Manchester United defeated Ajax 2-0 in Sweden on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, meaning Mourinho has officially made history.

The Portuguese won both the UEFA Cup - now known as the Europa League - and the Champions League with FC Porto, and also won Europe's premier trophy with Inter Milan.

Now at United, Mourinho lifted the secondary trophy at the Friends Arena this week, entering the history books in the process.

By virtue of their victory over the young Dutch side, United have qualified for next season's Champions League and they will go straight into the group stages.

The club finished sixth in the Premier League this season, but Mourinho will hope to lift more silverware next season, both domestically and in Europe.