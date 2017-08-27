Mourinho & Man Utd need international break like a hole in the head

Three games played, three games won, 10 goals scored, none conceded, top of the league. Manchester United have had the perfect start to the season. Only one thing could possibly break their stride and unfortunately for them it’s coming down the track.

Only two weeks after the beginning of the season the Premier League is shutting down. All across the league managers are saying goodbye to their players and hoping to get them back in one piece for the matches in a fortnight’s time.

For some clubs it’ll be a welcome break. You can imagine the likes of Rafa Benitez using these crucial few days to tie up deals and plug gaps in his Newcastle squad. Frank De Boer might well be in need of a holiday already.

But for clubs who have hit the ground running, they need this fortnight off like they need a hole in the head. And that means Manchester United.

The international fixtures are distractions that Jose Mourinho could do without right now. His players are well in tune with one another and have that crucial element that in football is hard to gain but easy to lose – momentum.

United are settled and playing winning football. The wins against West Ham, Swansea and Leicester were well-earned and each one showcased the devastating power United now possess.

Attacking moves are coming freely. There is pace on the flanks, fluid movement in the centre from Romelu Lukaku and creativity in behind from Henrik Mkhitaryan from Juan Mata. Pulling the strings in the middle is Paul Pogba, finally earning the credit he deserved last season for being the best midfielder in the league.

"The team is playing very well," Mourinho said as quoted by the BBC. "They are very confident and are playing great football. I like my team very much. Three matches and nine points is nothing new for us, because last season it was three matches and nine points."

Now though and the train is forced to ground to a halt. United’s training ground at Carrington will be a lonely place in the coming days as up to 16 first-teamers head off for international duty. Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly are not only facing gruelling matches but gruelling trips to get there and back.

