Mourinho masterclass puts Kane-less Tottenham in their place

Jose Mourinho is keeping Manchester United in the Premier League title race, albeit by playing in a very different style to leaders Manchester City, who have made the greatest start ever to a campaign since the English top flight adopted its current format.

While the Etihad side are winning matches amid regular flurries of goals, the Red Devils are a side that thrive under the Portuguese manager’s pragmatism. They recently stifled Liverpool and on Saturday defeated in-form Tottenham 1-0 at Old Trafford.

It took a goal from Anthony Martial less than 10 minutes from time to decide the match, though that is typical of a team that has excelled in the closing stages of games this term.

Although Spurs, who were branded ‘the Harry Kane team’ by Pep Guardiola, were without their leading attraction, they were still thought to pose United a major challenge. Mourinho certainly respected them and made the match as tight as possible in order to quell their opponents’ threat.

The London side might have edged the hosts in many of the key statistics – they had more possession, completed passes and shots on target – but they were not the team that have blown other sides away so often this term.

