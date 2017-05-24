Mourinho might belong in the Europa League final but Manchester United sure as hell don't

COMMENT

Fourteen years later and Jose Mourinho is right back where it all started. He wanted to win that UEFA Cup for Porto in 2003 more than anything because he saw it as a springboard for his own legacy. Now he wants to win it again; in the intervening years, he didn’t want to win it at all.

The emotion Mourinho demonstrated celebrating after the second leg against Celta Vigo in the semi-finals – whether genuine or put-on – characterised a man desperate to convince that this trophy meant something.

It has not always been like that – for Manchester United nor for Mourinho. It was a competition Patrice Evra was “embarrassed” to be in. It was a competition – famously – that Mourinho declared he did not want to win with Chelsea. It was not to be seen as his players’ competition nor his own.

This year – sure it’s means to an end. With it comes Champions League qualification. But Manchester United are looking for the backdoor into the Champions League. Mourinho’s great achievement this season has not been reaching this stage, it’s been making it seem as though he and United belong here in the first place.

Mourinho’s legend might have born in Gelsenkirchen when Porto won the Champions League in 2004 but it was conceived a year prior in Seville. That title victory was, in Mourinho’s words in this week’s official matchday programme, “the beginning of everything”.

That season Porto won everything they entered. They won the league, the Portuguese Cup and the UEFA Cup final against Celtic. There was a sense of destiny – not only about the players there like Ricardo Carvalho and Deco – but of Mourinho himself.

We first bore witness to the man who would do anything he could to tip the advantage towards his team. He was unashamed by winning.

Late in the semi-final first-leg against Lazio and with his team winning 4-1, he grabbed the shirt of Lucas Castroman who was about to take a quick throw-in right in front of the Porto dugout.

He got sent off – naturally – but he had prevented Lazio from taking a quick throw and creating one more chance that could have earned them a second away goal.

He watched the second leg from the stands alongside two club employees who ferried instructions down to the touchline via their laptops.

We saw Mourinho employ the same kind of tactic this season when he was sent off during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford against Burnley and had his assistants ferry back and forth between the stands and the bench.

It was novelty back then – Mourinho hamming up his villainy – but now we see it for what it is. It’s a trope; sleight of hand designed to detract from the lack of substance in his team, in his football.

Mourinho’s act used to be fresh. He was brash; he was anti-football in the sense that not many successful coaches practised such open, unabashed hostility towards norms and established mechanisms.

His Porto team were accused of cheating in the final against Celtic and British audiences were outraged by what they perceived to be diving on the part of the Portuguese.

A classic Mourinho tactic was established after that game when he insisted it was Celtic who were cheating through the aggressive nature of their challenges; one of which from Bobo Balde on Deco, in the eyes of Mourinho, could have ended the playmaker’s career. You could only marvel at his brass neck. It's worked like that throughout his career; jolting and shocking his players into performing by what he does or doesn't say in the media.

