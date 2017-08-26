Mourinho not classing Ibrahimovic as fourth signing but hints at end to Man Utd business

Jose Mourinho wanted four signings this summer but is not expecting any more incomings at Manchester United before deadline day.

The Red Devils boss made it clear early on that he felt additions were required in order to make his side competitive in the 2017-18 Premier League title race.

A list of targets was handed to Ed Woodward on the back of a Europa League triumph, and Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have been delivered.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also committed to a new one-year deal, but Mourinho does not class the Swede as a fresh face and insists he is prepared to wait for further movement on the arrivals front.

He told reporters, with less than a week of the current window left to run: "Everyone knows I would like a fourth player and I can’t hide that because I had it in my mind.

"But I am happy if I am not going to have [a fourth player] and I don’t think I am going to have.

"And I was the first to tell my board not to feel any kind of pressure from me in that respect, but probably next summer, I have to try to get a player for a position that I think can make us stronger."

United have started promisingly with those already on their books, with back-to-back 4-0 victories in the Premier League seeing them set the early title pace.

Recent history suggests that frontrunners cannot be hauled in, but Mourinho is refusing to read too much into a productive opening by his side.

He said: "I won coming from behind at Inter.

"To be honest in the Premier League, in the last years, Chelsea disappeared and Leicester was the same. Everyone was waiting for them to collapse but no. The season before with me at Chelsea it was the same.

"In the last three or four years it’s been like that - a team goes out in front - but at the moment you can’t say that in relation to us. It’s two games. It’s nothing. We won three in a row last season and we finished sixth, so for me it means nothing."

United are next in action against Leicester City on Saturday evening, when they will be seeking to preserve their faultless record in English top-flight competition.