Mourinho not signing new Man Utd contract, but not joining PSG either

Jose Mourinho insists he is neither on the verge of signing a new five-year Manchester United contract nor ready to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The 54-year-old signed a three-year deal with the option of a fourth when he took over at Old Trafford in May last year.

Barca, Madrid & PSG 10/11 all to win

There has been speculation that United are ready to offer Mourinho a bumper new deal but he cast doubt on his long-term future when he told Telefoot they will not be his last club.

However, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is adamant that rumours he will sign a lengthy new contract or take over at PSG are baseless.

"I think you English media have the answer for that," he told a news conference ahead of United's Champions League clash with Benfica.

"In one day, it says I am going to sign a five-year contract, £1 billion per season. The next day you say I am leaving and I'm going to Paris Saint-Germain. The answer is exactly that.

"Nothing is happening, I am not signing a new five-year contract and I am not leaving for Paris Saint-Germain. I am not leaving Manchester United. I have a contract and that's it."

Jose Mourinho Manchester United More