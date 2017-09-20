Mourinho praises United's professionalism in EFL Cup win

The hard-nosed efficiency demonstrated by Manchester United in beating Burton Albion was gratifying for Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho lauded Manchester United's professionalism after they began their EFL Cup defence with a comfortable 4-1 win over Burton Albion.

Hosting a Championship side showing nine changes from their weekend fixture hardly represented the strongest challenge for Mourinho's men.

And a strong XI featuring Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford duly illustrated the vast gulf in class.

Rashford's two goals were added to by Jesse Lingard and Martial, with Burton grabbing a last-ditch consolation through Lloyd Dyer.

"Sometimes players in these cup matches are not professional," Mourinho told Sky Sports after the game. "But that was an extremely professional performance.

"We gave no chance to the opponent. I think Burton fought for a result that allowed them some dignity and Nigel made it clear their game at the weekend was more important.

"I learnt nothing new. They all want to play and are ready to play. I enjoy that commitment.

"There were some great performances and the team collectively enjoyed the game. We look happy playing football at this moment."

While Rashford and Martial will take the headlines, Lingard was equally effective with a typically energetic display.

And the forward admits he and his team-mates are desperate to retain their crown.

"There is always a hunger for many trophies," he said.

"If we keep performing we'll win many more."

United will travel to Swansea in the fourth round of the competition.