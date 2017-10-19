Mourinho will go to PSG after Manchester United, predicts Phil Neville

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be “the next step” for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, according to Old Trafford icon Phil Neville.

The Portuguese sparked talk of a possible stint at Parc des Princes following his admission to TF1’s Telefoot that he does not expect to see out his coaching career at Old Trafford.

United 4/1 for PL title

He went on to admit, while discussing a recent trip by his son to the French capital, that there is “something special” about Paris, “magic, quality, youth, it's fantastic”.

The PSG rumours have since been played down by the 54-year-old, but former United star Neville sees a move to a Ligue 1 as a natural progression for an ambitious and highly successful manager.

He told BBC: “A lot has been made of his comments.

“When he signed for Manchester United, I don’t think anybody thought he was going to be at United for 10-15 years like Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I think modern day management now says that three or four years is probably the maximum.

Jose Mourinho Paris Saint-Germain Phil Neville next step More