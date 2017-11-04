Mourinho: A quarter of the planet are Man Utd fans... I can't meet all of them

The Portuguese has promised to "fight" to bring glory back to Old Trafford for the immense number of Red Devils followers around the globe

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he holds a position of great responsibility as the leader of a club “quarter of the planet” supports.

The Portuguese has been criticised for his defensive style of play when tackling top-six opponents, particularly away from home. These resurfaced again this season when United were held to a 0-0 draw at Liverpool, and even a 1-0 success over Tottenham at Old Trafford did little to quell criticism aimed in his direction.

Man Utd to beat Blues 2/1

With such a sizeable fanbase, Mourinho is away of the pressure that is on him to bring success to the club, but he says that he will “fight” to do so.

“I cannot meet how many millions [of United fans],” he said. “I think a quarter of the planet is Manchester United red, I cannot meet a quarter of the planet.

“The only thing I can do is what I’ve done since day one – fight for the club, give everything I have, to get as much support as I can for my players – because we are fighting hard and working hard. That’s the only thing that I can do and that’s the only thing we can promise.”

United presently lie second in the Premier League standing but trail Manchester City by five points and face a trip to Chelsea on Sunday to meet the defending champions.