Mourinho sent to stands in Man Utd win at Southampton

The Portuguese boss was sent off just before the final whistle, as the Red Devils notched an away win at St Mary's

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sent to stands in the dying seconds of his side's 1-0 win at Southampton.

As the game was winding down, Mourinho started to creep out onto the pitch as he shouted at his players to get back into position.

With Mourinho encroaching, and also shouting at the fourth official, referee Craig Pawson sent the Red Devils boss to the stands in the 94th minute.

On his way off the pitch, Mourinho took the time to shake the hands of all members of the Saints coaching staff, with the game just about to end.

Romelu Lukaku scored the game's only goal in the 20th minute, keeping United level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.