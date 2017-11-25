Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy

Jose Mourinho insists he was unable to see whether Manchester United deserved the corner which led to their winner on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shied away from the debate over whether his side's decisive goal against Brighton and Hove Albion should have stood.

Lewis Dunk's unfortunate deflection from an Ashley Young shot in the 66th minute proved the difference at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The lone goal came following a Marcus Rashford corner, which Chris Hughton argued should have been a goal-kick due to an apparent touch from Romelu Lukaku.

READ MORE: Manchester United v Brighton - how the match unfolded

READ MORE: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls

READ MORE: Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho

But the Red Devils boss was not prepared to weigh into the discussion other than to praise his Belgian striker's determination.

"The corner is on the other side of the pitch. The linesman was two metres away, I am maybe 80 metres away, I have no idea," Mourinho said at his post-match press conference.

"I just think Lukaku was phenomenal in his effort to fight for the ball."

Mourinho admitted his team "did not play well", but took heart from the way they negotiated the tense closing stages.

READ MORE: Hughton: United winner should not have stood

READ MORE: Carrick will have option to coach at United, insists Mourinho

"I saw everybody playing for the clean sheet and giving everything," he said.

"People like Lukaku playing wide on the left and chasing defenders, the midfield players closing the space in the middle. So I am happy with the attitude."