Mourinho, Van Gaal, Dalglish – the managers who went back for more

Bayern Munich have turned to a familiar face in a bid to revive their flagging campaign, but is going back always a good idea?

Jupp Heynckes' appointment at Bayern Munich on a deal until the end of the season is the latest example of a coach returning to an old club.

Football's managerial merry-go-round sometimes sees the same faces jumping back on the same horse for a second spin, but is that always a wise decision?

The history of such moves is a chequered one and here we take a look at some of the lessons that even the 72-year-old Heynckes could learn from.

JOSE MOURINHO (CHELSEA 2004-2007 & 2013-2015)

The self-titled Special One needed to produce some extraordinary results to back up his big talk and he did just that at Stamford Bridge.

Fresh from a stunning Champions League success with Porto, the Portuguese led a Blues revolution in a first spell that yielded two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup.

Backed by the immense financial might of owner Roman Abramovich, there was one honour that eluded Mourinho at Chelsea, as European supremacy proved beyond his grasp.

He was sacked in September 2007 and Chelsea reached the Champions League final that same season under Avram Grant.

Stellar names followed Mourinho into the hot seat, but he loomed large as a point of comparison to the likes of Luiz Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

When he returned in 2013, via spells at Inter Milan, where he was once again crowned king of the continent, and Real Madrid, it was as if a hero had come back to west London. All of his indiscretions were forgiven and none of his successes forgotten.

That second stint brought another top-flight crown and a further League Cup triumph. When he left again in December 2015 following an abysmal start to Chelsea's title defence it was, the club said, "on good terms", adding that Mourinho "will always remain a much-loved, respected and significant figure at Chelsea".