Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place

Luke Shaw made his comeback for Manchester United against Burton Albion, but Jose Mourinho says he faces a battle to become first choice.

Jose Mourinho has warned Luke Shaw he must put in the work to become Manchester United's first-choice left-back this season.

The 22-year-old made his first appearance of 2017-18 as a second-half substitute against Burton Albion on Wednesday, having been sidelined with a foot injury since April.

United eased to a 4-1 win in the EFL Cup match, but Shaw was criticised for a lack of effort by former defender Phil Neville, who accused him of "coasting" through the game.

Mourinho insists it is unfair to expect too much from the former Southampton man, but has challenged him to battle for his place.

"He has to work. Just that," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Shaw's old side. "You saw the same as I see.

"Are you asking if he plays [on Saturday]? No, he isn't. He has to work. He has to improve.

“Look, he doesn't play for six months. I'm not expecting him to arrive on Wednesday and be man of the match or to be running up and down for 45 minutes. It's a process. He doesn't play for a long time."