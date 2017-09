The French-born Malian striker began training with the Bhoys as he continues on his road to recovery from his hamstring problems

Celtic’s Moussa Dembele has returned to training after being on the sidelines since July.

The 21-year-old was ruled out of action after aggravating a hamstring injury few months ago.

And although, the striker is likely to miss next week’s Uefa Champions League opener against PSG, he is on course to make a return in the Old Firm derby against Rangers on September 23.