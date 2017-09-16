Moussa Dembele on target in Celtic return

The 21-year-old striker netted in first game back for the Bhoys since July in their comprehensive win over the Staggies at Parkhead

Moussa Dembele made his first appearance for Celtic this season and was on target in their 4-0 demolition of Ross County in a Scottish Premier League encounter on Saturday.

The French-born Malian had been sidelined for two months and missed the 5-0 loss to Paris Saint Germain in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday.

The Bhoys took the lead courtesy Tom Rogic after 13 minutes played and, four minutes before the break, the forward who scored 32 goals in all competitions doubled his side's lead.

James Forrest added the third in the 52nd minute and before grabbing his brace to wrap up a comprehensive win for the hosts.

Dembele was afforded an hour of football by manager Brendan Rodgers and will be looking to continue from where he left off when Celtic visit Dens Park to take on Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday evening.