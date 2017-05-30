Moussa Sissoko reveals Mauricio Pochettino row and wants to quit Spurs after 'worst season of my career'

Moussa Sissoko has revealed he wants to quit Tottenham this summer after “the worst season of his career” and revealed he fell out with Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the season.

The Frenchman became Spurs’ record signing last summer when he joined on the back of a fantastic Euro 2016 for £30m from Newcastle United.

However, he was used sparingly by Tottenham, only making eight starts – completing 90 minutes just once – and 17 substitute appearances, something he said he was “not expecting”.

Sissoko is in the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers but has been told by manager Didier Deschamps that he must play is he is to be considered for the World Cup in 2018.

As a result he has admitted he is desperate to leave Spurs as they prepare to move to Wembley and confirmed he will sit down with his agent and Pochettino to discuss his future.

“We’ll talk with my agent to make the best decision. My goal is to do the 2018 World Cup,” Sissoko told L’Equipe.

“If I revisit a season like this and even if the coach likes me, it makes sense to not do it.

“I fell from high. Even though I never thought I would play all the games, I was not expecting such a low playing time. It was the worst season of my career when collectively it was certainly the best – it’s weird.

“I will talk to the coach. It usually gives good advice. He knows me very well, his opinion will count. I wish there was better communication.

“What I want most of all is that everything be clear. If the coach no longer counts on me, he thinks that the players who are there are better, he should say so.

Sissoko said the pair fell out but not over his performances (Getty)

“I want an honest discussion about what they intend to do, their future with me. From there, everything will be clearer in my head.”

The 27-year-old, who failed to register a single goal for Spurs, also revealed that he had a falling out with Pochettino in November when he was dropped from the squad altogether but insisted the pair settle the matter.

“It was not because of my performance on the field,” he added. “There was a misunderstanding between us, it settled.

“The club finished second, so maybe it was not wrong, but, personally, I was hoping better. We can not go back. Who can say how it would have happened if I had gone elsewhere?

"Today, I am disappointed because I aspired to better but I am not dejected. I was not expecting such a low playing time."