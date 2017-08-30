How Moussa Sissoko, the self-proclaimed 10/10 player, became one of the league's most ridiculed players

Sissoko described himself as a 10 out of 10 player: Getty

“I would give myself a 10 out of 10.”

Thus begins - or perhaps ends even - the Moussa Sissoko story.

From being the outstanding player in the 2016 final of the European Championships - hence a 10 out of 10 - to being hawked around Europe 12 months later.

A standout in a major final one summer, to a standout tweet on Twitter the next.

“30 million for Jordan Pickford doesn't seem so bad when you remember it’s what Spurs paid for Moussa Sissoko, and Pickford is a better midfielder,” wrote Jonny Sharples.

If a retweet or a like is your bag then Jonny struck gold. 13,442 of the former, a staggering 26,904 of the latter.

Certain players are advised to steer clear of Twitter. Sissoko would not feel quite a 10 if he were to dabble in the crocodile-infested waters of that particular part of social media.

Twitter is the bronx for Moussa Sissoko. It was not supposed to be thus.

There is a moment in the recent history of Newcastle United (February 2013) where, with night falling at St James’ Park and the stadium rocking, a player making his home debut against Chelsea appears propelled by the ferocity of the support. Sissoko, a huge man, powered past Ashley Cole (then the best left back in England and still rapid) as he charged towards the Leazes End. It was a genuinely thrilling moment. Tyneside roared its approval. He was 23 then and wearing the number 7 shirt and he scored twice, his second an injury-time winner.

Sissoko had cost Newcastle United £2m (they had planned to sign the player for nothing in the summer but were weary of competition). Graham Carr, in his pomp then as the all-powerful chief scout at St James’ Park was no doubt lighting cigars. It felt one of those occasions.

“It is up there with my best moments of my career,” said Sissoko. “I’m not sure if it is quite the best yet. To score on my home debut and get a brace against the European champions Chelsea and come away with three points is absolutely fantastic. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined that!”

Now he is loathed.

It should have been something so different. He became the alpha male in the home dressing room at St James’ Park, taking over the captaincy from Yohan Cabaye, but it did not take much to turn his head. The first date was magical but from then it always felt like Sissoko was biding his time for something better. He took his eye off Newcastle United and now those supporters will never forget. He was linked endlessly with the glitterati of English football. Arsenal were first, then Chelsea, then Manchester United.

Sissoko, we were told, wanted Champions League football, but the interest was never stood up. Sissoko was powerful, but there was a question mark over his technique.

Later it would be over his heart. He played 37 times as Newcastle were relegated in 2016.

Newcastle desperately needed leaders and their own captain had gone missing. A huge, imposing man, Sissoko should have commanded people to follow him over the top. He didn’t. The dressing room instead imploded.

Only when Rafa Benitez came with 10 games remaining did he get the France international moving and only on the final day of the season did he score, against Spurs, in a powerhouse display. It helped, in the embers of relegation, to finally get him his move.

